Land requested for memorial in recognition of Telangana Armed Struggle, Bhudan movement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 09:48 PM

Hyderabad: Speaker at a meeting urged the State Government to allocate two acres of land in Hyderabad city for constructing a memorial in recognition of those who took up Telangana Armed Struggle and for those who participated in the Bhudan movement.

The meeting organised by Bhudan Ramachandra Reddy Memorial Trust and All India Sarva Seva Sangh to commemorate the martyrs held here on Thursday.

During the programme, descendants of the martyrs were felicitated. The speakers urged the government to initiate measures for inlcuding the tales of artmed struggle and Bhudan movement in the text books.

Zafar Mohiuddin, son of Maqdoom Mohiuddin, Chityala Ramachandra, grandson of Chakali Ailamma, Arutla Srikanth Reddy, grandson of Arutla Kamaladevi, Prabhakar Reddy son of Bheem Reddy Narasimha Reddy were felicitated according to a statement.

Bhudan Ramachandra Reddy Memorial Society Trustee Vedire Arvind said that a comprehensive book containing the history of the fighters would be published.

He urged the government to name the Telugu University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy. Professor Ganta Jalandhar said books with history of Telangana fighters have been published and they should be made available in universities.