Energy Minister asks people to derive inspiration from Chakali Ailamma

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday exhorted the people to get inspiration from the fighting spirit shown by revolutionary leader Chakali Ailamma and try to overcome the hurdles and problems in their lives.

Paying tributes to Ailamma by garlanding her portrait at the district collectorate on the occasion of her 128th birth anniversary, Jagadish Reddy said Ailamma had fought for protection of rights of suppressed and oppressed sections during the Telangana armed struggle. Her fighting spirit inspired not only women, but also men to participate in struggle.

He reminded that the achieving the dream of Telangana martyrs including Ailamma for the society was one of the objectives of BRS governance. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to officially conduct birth and death anniversaries of such leaders to ensure that their sacrifices were remembered forever.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and officials of different departments were also present.

