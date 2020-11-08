Lara blames it on over-reliance on Kohli for RCB’s misfortunes

Having reached the playoffs on the back of four consecutive losses, thanks Delhi Capitals, who helped them with net run rate, RCB, failed to escape their fortunes.

Published: 2:34 pm

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli’s quest for a maiden Indian Premier League title continues to prolong as their side is knocked out once again. Having reached the playoffs on the back of four consecutive losses, thanks Delhi Capitals, who helped them with net run rate, RCB, failed to escape their fortunes.

They were up against a determined Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team from Hyderabad got the better of the Kohli-led side to enter Qualifier 2. Former West Indies cricket great Brian Lara thinks that RCB are over-dependent on their captain and that is the main reason for their downfall.

“They (RCB) played very good cricket, sometimes a little bit inconsistent. They did not finish in the top 2 when they had that opportunity. I think what they have to do is just assess the situation and the over-reliance on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers has to change, moving forward,” Lara said during a show on Star Sports. Despite the losses, the team management was happy that they could find a talented player like Devdutt Padikkal who was impressive opening the innings for the franchise.

