Last date for application for TSICET is July 23, no more extension

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:37 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Warangal: The TSICET – 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 27 and 28, and the last date of registration and submission of online application forms of TSICET – 2022 with a late fee of Rs. 250 is July 14. And with a late fee of Rs 500 is July 23. No application is entertained after July 23, and the downloading of Hall Tickets of TSICET commences from July 18, said Prof K Raji Reddy, Convener, TSICET – 2022.