Last date to apply for national scholarships extended upto Dec 31

Hyderabad: Last date to apply for both fresh and renewal of the Central Sector Scholarship scheme of national scholarship of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for college and university students has been extended up to December 31.

The last date for institutional verification has also been extended up to January 15, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online through the website http://scholarships.gov.in. Provisional list of selected candidates (52,740) will be available on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.

