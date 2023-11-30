Last date to register for JEE Main 2024 extended

The last date to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 has been extended up to December 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: The last date to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 has been extended up to December 4. Earlier, the last date to apply was November 30. The applications can be submitted on the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

The National Testing Agency that is holding the JEE Main 2024 has provided an edit option for students to correct their particulars in application form between December 6 and 8. The JEE Main 2024 will be held in two sessions i.e., between January 24 and February 1, and second session between April 1 and 15. For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call NTA help desk at 011-40759000/ 011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

