TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 first phase seat allotment released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: The TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 first phase seat allotment for admissions into law courses was released on Thursday with 5,912 candidates securing a seat. A total of 6,894 seats were available for admissions under the convener quota and 12,835 candidates exercised web options, while 5,912 were allotted seats in the first phase of counselling.

Students should pay tuition fee, if applicable, online through credit card debit card or NEFT. After paying tuition fee, students have to report at the allotted college along with tuition fee receipt, joining letter and original certificates for physical verification between December 1 and 6, said Prof. P Ramesh Babu, Convener TS CETs Admissions 2023.

After successful verification of original certificates, the final allotment order will be generated and issued at the college and classwork will commence from December 4, he added.