CUET UG 2024 registration begins, here are the exam dates

Exams will be conducted from March 11 to March 28 in online mode all across India. Moreover, to facilitate the foreign, OCI and NRI candidates, CUET (UG)-2024 will also be conducted in 24 cities outside India, as per the details given on the CUET website.

By ANI Published Date - 28 February 2024, 09:09 AM

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has begun the process of inviting online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG)) 2024, said an statement from NTA.

The National Testing Agency has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into postgraduate programmes in central and state universities and other institutions and colleges.

CUET (PG) is providing a single window opportunity for students seeking admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating institutions and organisations (including state universities, deemed and private universities) across the country.

The aforesaid examination is proposed to be held in 44 shifts in total. Each shift will be of 105 minutes’ duration.

Examinations will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given the option of choosing a maximum of 4 test papers / subjects.

These candidates are required to check the policies regarding quota, category, relaxation, reservations, qualification, subject combinations, preferences etc. on the respective universities/institutions/organizations’ websites.