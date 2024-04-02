JEE Main April 2024: Exam schedule and important details

The paper 2 for admissions to BArch and BPlanning programmes will be held on April 12 from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 (April) is all set to be conducted from Thursday. The paper 1 (BE/BTech) examination is scheduled for April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 in two shifts i.e.,9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The paper 2 for admissions to BArch and BPlanning programmes will be held on April 12 from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Also Read CUET UG 2024 registration begins, here are the exam dates

In Telangana, the examination will be conducted in 10 cities – Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Suryapet and Warangal. A total of 11.89 lakh students across the country have registered for the test.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) that is holding the examination has already released the admit cards of candidates who are set to appear for the test on April 4, 5 and 6 on its website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading their admit cards for JEE (Main) – 2024 session 2 along with the undertaking,

He/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Admit cards for candidates scheduled for other dates will be released in due course, the NTA said.

Students have been advised to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same.