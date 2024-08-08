Last four of 26 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted

The last four of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project's crest gates were lifted on Thursday, discharging a combined flood flow of 2.70 lakh cusecs through all its 26 crest gates.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 07:41 PM

Hyderabad: Gearing up to handle a further rise in flood inflows, the last four of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project‘s crest gates were opened on Thursday. The project is discharging a combined flood flow of 2.70 lakh cusecs through all its 26 crest gates.

The inflows into the project are in the range of 2.53 lakh cusecs. Four of the gates were lifted by 10 feet while 22 others were kept open by five feet. The water level in the project is maintained at 585 feet as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 590. The present storage little over 298 tmc, only 14 tmc short of its gross storage capacity of 312 tmc.

The outflow of flood water from all the upstream projects was showing a rising trend. The discharges from the Tungabhadra dam were over 50,000 cusecs while in Srisailam project is releasing some 4.02 lakh cusecs.

The Jurala project is received an inflow of three lakh cusecs. According to officials, the power generation in the lower Jurala hydel power station had come to standstill because of the heavy inflows impacting operations. The Almatti project in Karnataka is discharging some two lakh cusecs of flood flow.