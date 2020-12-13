Last rites of monkey performed in Siddipet village

According to Mudike Swamy Yadav, a villager, the monkey came in contact with live electric wires while playing on a transformer in the village

Siddipet: Residents of Kangal village in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district performed the final rites of a monkey that died of electrocution, following the Hindu tradition on the outskirts of the village on Sunday.

According to Mudike Swamy Yadav, a villager, the monkey came in contact with live electric wires while playing at a transformer in the village. It died on the spot. “Since we treat monkeys as equal to Lord Hanuman, all of us decided to perform the final rites following the Hindu tradition. The elders in the village also said the final rights must be performed following the Hindu tradition,” he said.

The villagers gave it the traditional last bath, wrapped the body in new cloth and then took it to the burial ground following all traditions.

Panchayat member Brahmananda Reddy said the the villagers believe the death of a monkey is a bad omen. Villagers Shivaraj Goud, Srinivas, Bhaskar Reddy, Madaram Narshimulu, Pitlam Chandraiah, Ramudu, Yadaiah and Nagaiah took part in the funeral rites.

