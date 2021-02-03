‘Lathi Drill’ for police officials held in Habeebnagar

Nearly 30 personnel were instructed and trained by senior police officials at the Government Junior College for Boys

Hyderabad: With an aim to train the police constable officers and other ground level staff on how to use the ‘lathi’ while performing their duties, a ‘Lathi Drill’ was conducted at Habeebnagar here on Wednesday.

Nearly 30 personnel were instructed and trained by senior police officials at the Government Junior College for Boys. “The ground level force is of utmost importance as they are the ones who are directly in contact with the public in any adverse situation,” said Shiva, Habeebnagar inspector.

