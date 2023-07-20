Launch crackdown on organised crime: Jharkhand DGP asks officials

By PTI Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

Ranchi: Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Kumar Singh on Wednesday directed officials to launch a crackdown on gangs involved in organised crime.

The DGP reviewed the action taken against organised crime and asked the officials to intensify vigil on anti-social elements.

“The DGP asked the officials to tighten the noose on criminal gangs involved in organised crime in view of some recent incidents… He asked the officials to keep a vigil on criminals lodged in jails so that they cannot operate their gangs by using mobile phones,” a statement from the police headquarters said.

The DGP said that necessary steps are being taken for strengthening jammers in the jails.

He said that criminal gangs were hiring unemployed youths and asking them to make threatening calls for extortion.

Home Secretary Avinash Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, asked the officials to take strict action against drug peddlers.

He asked the police to adopt a sensitive approach while dealing with elderly people and instil a sense of security among the people.

