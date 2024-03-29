| Drugs Worth Over Rs 2 Cr Seized Two Arrested In Jharkhand

On Friday, police in Jharkhand's Chatra district arrested two individuals and confiscated drugs valued at over Rs 2 crore from them, according to reports.

Published Date - 29 March 2024

During a naka checking in Gidhaur area along the inter-district boundaries of Chatra and Hazaribag on Thursday, 45 kg of opium worth Rs 2 crore and 25 gm of heroin worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from a car and a two-wheeler respectively in separate incidents, Chatra Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Pandey told reporters.

“Two persons, identified as Lalan Dangi (28) and Rajendra Dangi (50), were arrested,” he said.

Chatra Police had arrested one person and seized 138 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 15 from his possession during a naka checking on Wednesday.