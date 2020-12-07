Lauren Bushnell expecting first child with husband Chris Lane

Lauren shared a video of her ultrasound and wrote: “Verified a dream, except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake.

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Washington: Country singer Chris Lane and former ‘Bachelor’ Lauren Bushnell have announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bushnell, the 30 years old reality TV star, took to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared this huge news with fans.

She shared a video of her ultrasound and wrote: “Verified a dream, except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heartbeat. My new favorite sound.” She further added, “A miracle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Bushnell Lane (@laurenlane)

New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to you.” Lane joked in his wife’s comments as he wrote “Hunni when were you gonna tell me you were pregnant?” He also shared the same video on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama.” Lauren and Lane tied the knot in October 2019 in a private wedding in Nashville.

Even though it is only now that the couple has announced that they are expecting a baby, they have already been parents to their two fury kids: their dogs Chloe and Coop. Back in October, Lane had shared an Instagram video of him with Chloe in his hands and captioned it “Daddy and Daughter”.