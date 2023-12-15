Lead a peaceful life to get rowdy-sheet revoked: Sangareddy SP

During an interaction with rowdy sheeters of Sangareddy district on the premises of Police headquarters on Friday, the SP has observed that leading a decent life is in their own hands.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Sangareddy: Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh has said that the Police will remove the history sheet if they lead a peaceful life.

Rupesh has opined that no one is born as a criminal. Stating that circumstances would turn people into criminals, he has said changing their lives is in their own hands. However, the Chief Cop of the district has said that he would open a rowdy sheet if anyone was caught involved in anti-social activities.

The SP has interacted with each one of the 150 rowdy sheeters who attended the Rowdy-sheeter mela organised by him and educated them on the need to lead a peaceful life. Additional SP Dr Ashok, DSPs Raghu, Ramesh Kumar, Venkat Reddy, and others were present.