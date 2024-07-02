| Will File Criminal Cases On Mechanics If They Fit Modified Silencers Sangareddy Sp

Will file criminal cases on mechanics if they fit modified silencers: Sangareddy SP

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 2 July 2024, 04:09 PM

Modified silencers are being crushed with road roller in Sangareddy district on Tuesday

Sangareddy: Acting tough on the bike users, who were using modified bike silencers, the Sangareddy police seized 70 bikes in Sangareddy town on Tuesday.

The police destroyed the silencers by crushing them with a road roller. Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said that they will file criminal cases if anyone is found using the modified bike silencers.

He said that they would also initiate stern action against the mechanics installing modified silencers on bikes.

Rupesh said that they were focusing on traffic post-elections.

The SP said that they were conducting regular drunken-drive tests on school and college buses. He called upon the citizens to complain to them if anyone using the modified silencers.

ASP Sanjeeva Rao, DSP A Sathaiah and others were present.