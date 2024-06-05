Lead in Nirmal, Mudhole segments helps BJP in winning Adilabad

It got a lead of 8,369 votes in Sirpur (T) segment, while Adilabad fetched a lead of 5,338 votes for the party. It managed to obtain a slender lead of 4,914 votes in Boath segment from where its nominee Nagesh hails.

Adilabad: A massive lead achieved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both Nirmal and Mudhole Assembly constituencies when compared to its opponent the Congress, helping the party’s candidate G Nagesh in easily registering victory in polls to Adilabad Parliament Constituency by a margin of 90,652 votes. The segment comprises seven Assembly constituencies such as Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Khanapur, Mudhole, Asifabad and Sipur (T).

Significantly, the BJP achieved a lead of over 81,133 votes in Nirmal and Mudhole Assembly segments alone even as it trailed by 26,940 votes in Asifabad constituency. It then recorded a lead of 13,519 votes in Khanapur constituency.

Incidentally, the party garnered electoral support from not only four Assembly segments represented by its nominees, but also Khanapur and Boath segments.

While Khanapur segment is represented by a candidate of the Congress, BRS nominee is the legislator of Boath constituency. The Congress could not achieve desired votes in six segments, resulting in its nominee’s defeat.

Meanwhile, BJP’s share of votes increased from 35.48 percent in 2019 to 45.98 percent in 2024. The Congress could improve its share of votes slightly by recording 38.65 percent in 2024 as against 29.54 percent in 2019.

BRS share of votes dropped down from 29.97 percent in 2019 to 11.11 percent in 2024. The party achieved a share of 36 percent of votes in 2023 Assembly polls as against 12 percent in 2018.