Adilabad: Two killed on the spot as bike rams parked lorry

According to police officials, they sustained fatal injuries when their bike hit the lorry parked near the toll plaza

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 10:42 AM

Adilabad: Two persons were killed when the bike they were riding on crashed into a lorry parked near a toll plaza at Rolmamada village in Neradigonda mandal on Monday night.

According to Neradigonda Sub-inspector Srikanth, the deceased were identified as Suresh (31) from Neradigonda mandal centre and Sayanna (45) of Parupalli village in Laxmanchanda mandal in Nirmal district. They sustained fatal injuries when their bike hit the lorry parked near the toll plaza at around 9 pm, resulting in instantaneous death for the two.

The incident occurred when the duo was heading towards Laxmanachanda. Sayanna is survived by his wife and a son. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital at Boath for postmortem. Family members of the victims arrived at the hospital to receive the bodies after being informed by the police about the incident.