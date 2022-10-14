Learn to solve math problems quickly

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. The ratio of the C.P. and S.P. of an article is 20 : 21. What is the gain percent?

a) 4.3% b) 4.5% c) 5% d) 5.8%

Ans: c

Solution:

Tricky Approach

Gain% = (21-20/ 20) x 100

= 1/20 x 100 = 5%

2. A milkman makes 20% profit by selling milk mixed with water at 9 per litre. If the cost price of 1 litre pure milk is 10, then the ratio of milk and water in the said mixture is?

a) 3 : 4 b) 3 : 3 c) 3 : 2 d) 3 : 1

Ans: d

Solution:

Let Milk : Water = K : 1

S.P. = (K 1) × 9

C.P. = 10K

Gain = 9 – K

Gain % = 9-K/10K x 100

=>; 90 – 10K = 20K

=>; 30K = 90

=>; K = 3

Ratio = 3 : 1

3. The cash difference between selling prices of an article at a profit of 4% and 6% is 3. The ratio of the two selling prices is?

a) 51 : 53 b) 52 : 53 c) 53 : 52 d) 53 : 51

Ans: b

Solution:

Let the C.P. be x

(6 – 4)% of x = 3

2% of x = 3

=>; x = 300/2

S.P. at 4% gain

= 150 x 104/ 100

= Rs.156

and S.P. at 6% gain

= 150 x 106/100

= Rs.159

The required ratio

= 156 : 159 = 52 : 53

4. The ratio of cost price and selling price is 5 : 4, the loss per cent is?

a) 20% b) 25% c) 30% d) 35%

Ans: a

Solution:

According to the question

Cost price/selling price = 5/4

Selling price = 4/5 x cost price

Loss = Cost price – Selling price

= Cost price – 4/5 x cost price

= 1/5 cost price

Loss % = 1/5 cost price x 100/ cost price

= 110/5

= 20%

5. The prices of a refrigerator and a television set are in the ratio 5 : 3. If the refrigerator costs 5500 more than the television set, then the price of the refrigerator is:

a) 12750 b) 10750 c) 13750 d) 14500

Ans: c

Solution:

CP of refrigerator = 5x

CP of television = 3x

2x = 5500

=>; x = 5500/2 = 2750

CP of refrigerator = 5 × 2750

= 13750

6. Preethi earns 15 per cent on an investment, but loses 10 per cent on another investment. If the ratio of two investments is 3 : 5, then the combined loss percent is?

a) 5/4% b) 4/5% c) 8/5% d) -5/8%

Ans: d

Solution:

Let the first investment be 3x

Then second investment be 5x

Combined loss %

= 3x x 15/100 – 5x x 10/100 / 3x 5x x 100

= 45x/100 – 50x/100/ 8x x 100

= -5x /8x x 100 x 100

= -5/8% or 5/8%

[–ve sign shows loss].

7. Nita blends two varieties of tea— one costing 180 per kg and another costing 200 per kg in the ratio 5 : 3. If she sells the blended variety at 210 per kg, then her gain percent is?

a) 12% b) 11% c) 10% d) 9%

Ans: a

Solution:

Gain per cent = 210 x (5 63) – [180 x 5 200 x 3]/180 x 5 200 x 3 x 100

= 1680 – 1500/1500 x 100

= 180/1500 x 100

= 12%

To be continued…

M Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar