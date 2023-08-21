Legacy of Harmony and Reform: Celebrating Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy’s 154th Jayanthi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

By Peddireddy Thirupathi Reddy

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad, established over four centuries ago, was overseen by the Kotwal in matters of law and order. The role of the Kotwal was one of significant responsibility requiring sensitivity and also the one that brought its own levels of anxiety. The duties were intricate; not only did the Kotwal have to maintain peace within the city, but he was also required to foster good relations among the Nawabs and other nobles who commanded their own small armies.

The population of Hyderabad was diverse, with the potential for creating disturbances for their own dubious purposes. The Kotwal’s responsibility extended to ensuring peaceful progress of trade and commerce, as well as safeguarding the well-being of merchants traveling from all corners of India.

Among the many terms of Kotwals, the uninterrupted 14-year tenure of the 14th Kotwal, Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy, was hailed as a golden era. This period witnessed the maintenance of communal harmony among Hindus, Muslims, Arabs, Persians, and Sikhs. Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy had daily access to the Nizam, through which he reported on matters concerning police administration and political intricacies.

While he might not have found peace for himself, he ensured peace for the people of Hyderabad and the ruler. Beyond his administrative duties, Raja Bahadur was a pioneer in education. He took various measures to spread literacy throughout Telangana, establishing 22 institutions and serving as their President until his last days.

A visionary and devoted social reformer, Raja Bahadur strongly advocated for women’s upliftment. The Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy Women’s College, Reddy Boys’ Hostel, Girls’ Hostel, Madapati Hanumantha Rao Girls’ High School, and Andhra Vidyalaya for Boys stand today as proud testaments to his foresight. He guided many rural Telangana children, motivating girls to pursue serious studies even when education was viewed as a distraction.

The Reddy Hostel boasts the honour of producing distinguished political figures like Padma Vibhushan Ravi Narayana Reddy, Dr. M. Chenna Reddy (former Chief Minister), Chief Justice Kumariah, Justice Konda Madhava Reddy (former Judge, Supreme Court), K.I. Vidyasagar (former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh), Justice A. Seetharama Reddy, along with celebrated academics, eminent engineers, renowned doctors, and notable personalities from various spheres of public life.

The Girls’ Hostel is equally illustrious, having nurtured revolutionary parliamentarian Smt. Arutla Kamala Devi and prominent academicians.

Raja Bahadur’s statue at Narayanguda X Roads stands as a unique symbol. Its presence profoundly reflects the widespread social recognition and respect he commanded as a monumental social reformer, leaving an indelible impact on Hyderabad’s history.

With deep respect, I extend my salutations to Raja Bahadur on the occasion of his 154th Jayanthi, falling on August 22nd.

(The author is a retired Additional SP)