‘Leo’ will be released in Telugu States as per schedule on October 19, says producer

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:49 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: Following the restraining orders issued by the City Civil Court in Hyderabad to stop the screening of actor Vijay’s much-awaited movie ‘Leo’ on October 19 in Telugu States, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi responded on it stating that the issue is being amicably sorted and the Telugu version will be released in the Telugu States as per schedule.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, producer Naga Vamsi, who acquired the distribution rights of ‘Leo’ in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, expressed optimism that ‘Leo’ would entertain audiences in theatres until Dasara. “Today at noon, a slight miscommunication took place when a person approached the court instead of approaching us. He claimed that the title ‘Leo’ was already registered somewhere in Vijayawada. We’ve identified the problem and it is being sorted in an amicable manner. The title has been registered and the film has been censored too. We’ve mutually agreed to sort out the issue because the person who registered it shouldn’t be at a loss and the film should arrive in theatres as per the schedule. So, there will be no further impediment for the release of the Telugu version of ‘Leo’,” he added.

Can we see a collaboration with Tamil star Vijay soon in the future?

“‘Leo’ was not planned with a view of a film collaboration with Vijay. I will definitely make a movie with Vijay in the future. I took a shot thinking that ‘Leo’ would be a hit given his mass fanbase all across the regions. Definitely, Lokesh Kanagaraj won’t disappoint us.”

Talking about the Leo clashing with two big Telugu movies ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ and ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, he said, “I already told this during the press meet of ‘Mad’. I have no issues with the theatres in the Telugu States. Theatres have been sorted for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’; there are plenty for Ravi Teja garu’s film. And ‘Leo’, too, has considerable theatres. I hope Telugu films will become a massive hit.”

Produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, ‘Leo’ is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the screenplay was co-written by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. It stars Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Babu Antony, Manobala and George Maryan, among other actors in key roles.