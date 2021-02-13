Leopard adopted by WWF at Nehru Zoo

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Anil Kumar Epur, chairman of World Wildlife Fund, Telangana along with family members visited the Nehru Zoological Park here on Saturday and adopted two mammals, one reptile and one nocturnal bird for a period of one year. In this connection, Anil Kumar’s family members Arjun Reddy Mekapati adopted a leopard, V Aishwarya Reddy adopted one king cobra and one-horned Owl, while Kirti Reddy adopted one Jaguar for a period of one year. They presented cheques worth Rs 2 lakh to A Nagamani, Dy Curator in the presence of N Kshitija, Zoo Curator. Kshitija thanked them for showing keen interest in adopting the animals, thereby strengthening the Wildlife Conservation Programme in the Zoo Park.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .