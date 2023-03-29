Leopard found dead in dumping yard in Nalgonda

There was allegedly no response from the officials even though people had informed officials a few days ago saying a leopard was moving in their area,

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:16 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

Nalgonda: A leopard was found dead in the dumping yard of Nalgonda municipality located near Chandanapally on Wednesday.

The locals found the carcass of the leopard in the bushes in a corner of the dumping yard. Though the people of Kesharajupally, Seshammagudem, ST colony and Chandanapally had informed officials a few days ago saying a leopard was moving in their area, there was allegedly no response.

On Wednesday, officials of the forest department rushed to the place. They suspected that the leopard might have died about 10 days ago.

More details are awaited.