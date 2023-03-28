Leopard scare: Medak Forest officials asks villagers to stay indoors at night

Leopard would come out of its habitation only in the night, which was why the people were asked to stay indoors in the night, said DFO

Medak: Forest officials have asked residents of K Venkatapur and other neighbouring villages in Pedda Shankarampet Mandal not venture into the forest area from 6 pm to 7 am in the morning since a leopard was on the prowl in the area.

Following the attack of a leopard on domestic animals at K Venkatapur village on Monday, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ravi Prakash and Forest Range Officer (FRO) Vikas along with their team visited the area on Tuesday. Forest officials identified the pugmarks of a leopards at a water body. The DFO said the leopard would come out of its habitation only in the night, which was why the people were asked to stay indoors in the night. However, officials would keep a watch on the movement of the animal.

Since the area had wild boars and spotted deer in abundance, Ravi Prakash said the chances of the leopard coming out of the forest were little.

