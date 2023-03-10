Kothagudem: Forest officials bust inter-State wildlife poachers gang, seize leopard skin

The poachers gang along with leopard skin gathered at a forest area near Kothagudem for negotiating about the sale of the skin
Kothagudem: An inter-State gang of wildlife poachers and traders was busted, skin of a leopard was seized by forest officials and nine persons from AP, Telangana and Chhattisgarh States were arrested.
Speaking to the media here on Friday assistant conservator of forests A Appaiah informed that a male leopard was killed six months back in Chintalnar forests in Chhattisgarh and its skin was taken to Chintoor of AP.
The gang along with the leopard skin gathered at a forest area near Kothagudem for negotiating on Friday about the sale of the skin. A team of forest personnel led by ACF Appaiah and FRO S Suresh arrested the gang.
The arrested were identified as G Venkat Venu of Telangana, Kandukuri Phaneendra, P Chiranjeevi, S Srinivas, M Kosaiah and K Erumaiah of AP, Madkam Mukesh, M Jitender and Punem Singha of Chhattisgarh.