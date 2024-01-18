Leopard leaves villagers in panic in Jagtial

Following complaints from villagers, forest officials patrolled the areas and noticed pug marks of the leopard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 10:15 AM

Jagtial: A leopard moving around on the fringes of the Ammakapeta village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal here has left the locals tensed.

Though there have not been any untoward incidents, forest officials have cautioned the villagers and have set up camera traps. This apart, banners have also been set up, besides taking up drum announcements, said DFO BV Rao.

This is the first time that a leopard has been noticed in this region. Generally, the leopards stay in the Kammarapally forest limits under Nizamabad but this leopard could have deviated from its routine routes of movement, he said.

The wild animals cross the Yerrappu canal to reach towards Kammarapally forests. However, noticing humans, the leopard might have ventured into the sugarcane fields in the village, the official said.

“Camera traps have been set up on January 12 but so far no images were captured. We are alert and villagers are also extending their cooperation,” Rao said.