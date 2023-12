| Leopard Run Over By Unidentified Vehicle On Nh44

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:18 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: A leopard was found dead on NH 44 near Daggi –Chandrayanpalli forest area in Kamareddy district.

The animal had been fatally struck by an unidentified speeding vehicle.

Locals promptly alerted the forest officials about the incident.

This unfortunate incident shows that we need to watch out more and protect animals better in these areas.