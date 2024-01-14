WATCH: Sick leopard strolls into village in Narayanpet; dies

When locals informed the forest officials, they reached the village immediately and noticed that the leopard was sick.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 January 2024, 12:38 PM

Narayanpet: A male leopard that strolled into the fields of Kamsanpally village of Damaragidda mandal here on Saturday evening, was found sick and died while being shifted for treatment.

When locals informed the forest officials, they reached the village immediately and noticed that the leopard was sick. When the information was shared with officials at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, a team of officials reached the spot and extended preliminary treatment. However, by the time they could shift the leopard to the Zoo Park for further treatment, it died near Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet DFO Veena said.

The team shifted the leopard to Zoo Park for conducting a postmortem.

As per preliminary observations, forest officials noticed that the leopard was partially blind. This was evident with the fact that it was moving around in the village outskirts and despite local residents capturing images and videos from close quarters, there was no resistance from the leopard, she said.

Ruling out a territorial fight involving other wild animals, the DFO said there was no external injury or any scars on the leopard.

Regarding the possibility of poisoning or poisoned cattle kill being consumed by the leopard, the DFO said those details could be confirmed based on the postmortem report.

“There are definitely five to six leopards in this part of the district. This is not an isolated incident and leopards attacking cattle and hunting other wild animals have been reported in the past,” she added.