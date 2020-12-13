Leopard Rock fancied for Mumbai feature

False rails will be announced on race day

Mumbai: The Mallesh Narredu-trained Leopard Rock, who maintains form, may repeat in the F.D. Wadia Trophy 1400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day.

SELECTION

1. Pezula 1, Thea’a Pet 2, Between Friends 3

2. Arcadia 1, Priceless Silver 2, Irish Eyes 3

3. Mount Olympus 1, Red Carnation 2, Epiphany 3

4. Luminous 1, Lorito 2, Fire N Ice 3

5. Notoriety 1, Tudor Hall 2, Guarnerius 3

6. Leopard Rock 1, Tigrio 2, Miss Muffet 3

7. Rambunctious 1, Seriously 2, Magic In The Wind 3

8. C’est L’amour 1, Thunderclap 2, Ame 3

Day’s Best: Leopard Rock.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

