Leopard spotted on Hyderabad outskirts again

Sources said the animal was spotted by local residents at two places, once at Mamidipally and two hours later on the Cargo Road in Jalpally

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: For the second day on the trot, a leopard was sighted in Pahadishareef on the city outskirts in the early hours of Tuesday. Officials are verifying if it is the same animal that was spotted near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the wee hours of Monday.

Sources said the animal was spotted by local residents at two places, once at Mamidipally and two hours later on the Cargo Road in Jalpally before escaping towards the Shamshabad area, from where it is suspected to have come.

“The leopard is suspected to have gone towards Shamshabad. A villager claimed to have seen it and immediately informed us. Our patrol mobile car staff reached the spot and verified the facts. Forest department officials were also alerted,” a police official said.

The Forest department officials visited the spots where the wild cat was claimed to have been sighted and are checking for traces, including pug marks. They are also verifying footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings.

The Pahadishareef police meanwhile have made announcements and sent messages to residents in nearby areas where the animal movements were suspected, asking them to be alert.

“We have advised them not to venture out during the night and urged to alert us if anyone spots the leopard in their surroundings,” an official said.

Watch:

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .