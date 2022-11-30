Leopard kills pet dog in Yellandu

Forest officials visited the spot on Wednesday and confirmed the movements of the leopard based on pug marks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Kothagudem: A leopard has been spotted roaming in Pusapalli forest area of Yellandu mandal in the district.

According to the locals, a pet dog was killed by the leopard on Tuesday night, with the remains of the dog, which was actually chained, left at a nearby farm field. Forest officials visited the spot on Wednesday and confirmed the movements of the leopard based on pug marks.

The locals were warned not to move in the forests alone.