Leopard movements found in forest fringe villages in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Khammam: Movements of a leopard were found in forest fringe villages of Medepalli and Nacharam of Enkoor mandal in the district.

Cowherds who found the wild animal on Sunday informed the forest personnel, who on Monday visited the area to check the pug marks of the leopard. Deputy forest ranger Srinivas informed the media that two CCTV cameras were installed in the forest to track the movements of the animal.

The villages were close to Kanakagiri hillocks under Tallada forest range. The locals were warned not to go into the forests and not to take cattle for grazing, he added.