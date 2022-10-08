Forest officials confirm leopard movement in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: The movement of a leopard was confirmed in Peddampet of Anthargaon mandal on Saturday. Villagers had noticed pug marks of the leopard at a rivulet near the ST colony in the morning and alerted gram panchayat officials, following which the Sarpanch and MPTC informed Forest officials.

Forest beat officer Rahmathulla then visited the spot and confirmed the movement of a leopard after examining the pug marks. Rahmathulla advised the villagers to be alert, not to move alone and not to visit the areas where the movements of the leopard were found.

He also advised shepherds not to move in the locality along with their sheep. Following this, panic gripped the villagers as the news of the movement of a leopard spread in the village.