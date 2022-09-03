LG’s MoodUP: New refrigerator that changes colour and plays music

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Representational Image.

The main purpose of a refrigerator is to keep food fresh and preserve it from spoiling. But still, companies manufacturing them come up with different innovations to attract customers. From transparency mode to touch screens, we have seen many such unique innovations in the past.

Now, the South Korean multinational conglomerate LG Corporation unveiled a new refrigerator that boasts a built-in Bluetooth speaker and color-changing LED door panels.

It enables the user to choose a colour of his choice to its doors and play music by downloading LG’s ThinQ app. The built-in speakers can be connected to a smartphone or laptop.

The company provided 22 colour options for the upper door panels and 19 for the lower door panels.

“We at LG have always found exciting, new ways to move the customer experience forward and we are proud to do it again with the brand-new MoodUP refrigerator,” said Lyu Jae-Cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

The door panels start blinking if the doors are open for too long. The LEDs also blink in welcome when someone approaches the home appliance to open its doors. It also comes with an option to switch off the lights.

The product will be showcased at the ongoing IFA Berlin trade show in Germany.