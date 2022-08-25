Germany: Coradia iLint, World’s first passenger train powered by hydrogen

Representational Image.

Trains across the world are operated using diesel, coal, electricity, and magnetic levitation as a source of power. But Germany unveiled a new hydrogen-powered train named Coradia iLint.

French multinational Alstom supplied the trains to the Lower Saxony Transport Authority (LNVG ) in Germany.

These trains produce zero-emission as they emit only steam and condensed water. The hydrogen fuel cells installed on the roof of the train combine with oxygen atoms present in the air to generate electricity.

According to the Lower Saxony Transport Authority, replacing the hydrogen train with diesel locomotives will cut down 4,400 tonnes of CO2 released every year in Germany.

The trains will run on LNVG’s 60-mile track which connects Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde, and Buxtehude cities in Germany.

LNVG has spent 93 million euros to acquire 14 trains. The Coradia iLint has a top speed of 140 mph and comes with a range of 1,000 km. The refilling will take place 24/7 at the Linde hydrogen filling station.