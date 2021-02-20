Licences for 26 new bars in GHMC limits on hold

Process halted as there were very few applications indicating possible syndication by liquor businessmen

Hyderabad: Several businessmen and three women were among the 55 lucky winners who got licences on Friday to set up new bars in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The draw of lots was conducted by the Prohibition and Excise Department to select the winners from the 1,338 applicants for bars in the corporation limits, including Ranga Reddy and Medak districts.

Officials, however, stopped the allocation of licences for 26 bars across the State as there were very few applications indicating possible syndication by liquor businessmen. A decision on these bars would be taken only after examining whether any syndicates filed the applications. “We will first assess the reasons behind receiving fewer applications in some places,” an official said.

Besides businessmen from twin cities, there were quite a few applications from people in far-off places like Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh for the new bars, sources said. The allotment process was carried out under the supervision of Commercial Taxes Commissioner Neetu Prasad.

The department on Thursday completed the process of allotting bars in the districts through a draw of lots. For allotting 55 bars in the GHMC limits, it held the exercise at Ananthula Ramreddy Gardens on the Nagole-Bandlaguda road on Friday. In all, the department received 8,464 applications for 159 new bars across the State.

With this, the department completed the process of allotting new bars for which a notification was issued in January 2021. As per the norms, winners must complete the process and commence business within 90 days after paying a licence fee of Rs 30 lakh.

They must submit the trade licence details along with Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN) to the Excise Department.

