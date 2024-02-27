Life Sciences Policy soon, says Industries Minister Sridhar Babu

The aim was to make Hyderabad the Life Sciences capital of the country. The next phase of Genome Valley would be grounded shortly and land was already acquired.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 06:06 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the State government would unveil a Life Sciences Policy shortly to ensure integration of different technologies for growth in the sector.

The aim was to make Hyderabad the Life Sciences capital of the country. The next phase of Genome Valley would be grounded shortly and land was already acquired. RX Propellant and Terminus Group have come up with investment of Rs 2,000 crore to create necessary infrastructure, he said.

Also Read Telangana Govt will revive Nizam Sugar Factory: Sridhar Babu

“In the next five years, investments to the tune of Rs.20,000 crore to Rs.30,000 crore will be coming in the second phase of Genome Valley,” Sridhar Babu told the media on the sidelines of BioAsia 2024 event here on Tuesday.

Asserting that the Congress government was striving for development of all regions, the Industries Minister said plans were made to set up 10 pharma clusters across the State rather than confining to Pharma City covering 15,000 acres.

Each cluster would be developed in an area covering 1,000 to 2,000 acres. Initially, three clusters would be developed and the rest would be taken up depending on land availability, he said.

On the future course of action for Pharma City, the Minister said the State government would use the Pharma City land for other purposes though no decision was taken yet on that front.

The Minister also said the government would launch MSME policy shortly to promote small industrial units for generating more employment in the State.