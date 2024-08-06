BRS says CM signing investment agreements with fraud companies

BRS leader Manne Krishank questioned the legitimacy of Walsh Karra Holdings, stating that it was incorporated only four months ago with just two directors, each holding fifty shares

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 05:09 PM

Krishank

Hyderabad: The BRS slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy charging him with signing investment deals during his ongoing trip to the USA, with “fraudulent” companies like Walsh Karra Holdings.

BRS leader Manne Krishank questioned the legitimacy of Walsh Karra Holdings, stating that it was incorporated only four months ago with just two directors, each holding fifty shares.

Addressing a press meet at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Krishank said an agreement was signed by the State government with Walsh Karra Holdings for an investment of Rs.839 crore, stating to benefit Telangana women.

However, he questioned the legitimacy of Walsh Karra Holdings, and expressed skepticism about how an owner of struck-off company could invest in Telangana. He said that there are no financial statements regarding the company in public domain, unlike genuine companies.

Krishank reminded that Revanth Reddy had signed a deal with another such fraudulent company, Godi India, during his visit to Davos earlier. He pointed out the inflated estimates for the Musi project, which increased from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore within a short span, and the lookout notice issued against the company Meinhardt, handling the project.

The BRS leader questioned whether Revanth Reddy’s visit to the US was for seeking investments from fraudulent companies, as it was an official visit, not a private one.

He urged the Chief Minister to sign agreements only with genuine companies, having a good track record, for investments in Telangana.

Meanwhile, he pointed out the significant increase in investments during the BRS regime.