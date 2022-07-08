Life thrown out of gear, coal production affected in SCCL mines with heavy rains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:26 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Khammam: Incessant rainfall during the past 24-hours has thrown life out of gear with overflowing streams and tanks cut off transportation at many places and coal production was affected at SCCL opencast mines in erstwhile Khammam district.

With heavy inflow of flood water coming into Kinnerasani reservoir at Paloncha in Kothagudem district six gates have been lifted on Friday to discharge around 3500 Cusecs of excess water downstream.

The inflow into the reservoir was 72000 Cusecs into and current water level was 404 feet at the reservoir with full reservoir level of 407 feet, officials said. Vehicular traffic came to halt at Rajapuram with the discharge of water.

Similarly at Taliperu reservoir in Cherla mandal officials lifted gates to discharge 11, 912 Cusecs of excess water downstream. The current water level was 69.92 metres while the full reservoir level was 74 metres. The residents in low lying areas were alerted as water was discharged.

Meanwhile, the work of removing overburden and coal production was affected in SCCL opencast mines at JK 5 OC in Yellandu mandal and at Koyagudem OC in Tekulapalli mandal, at GK OC in Kothagudem, at Manurgur and at JVR and Kistaram OCs in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district. About 40, 000 tonnes of coal production was affected, officials said.

At Koyagudem the office premises of SVBC company was inundated with rainwater. A piece of land was sunk at 21 incline closed mine area in Yellandu mandal causing panic among the locals.

On the other hand, a temporary bridge at Maturpet in Madhira mandal was washed away affecting transportation to five villages. Gondigudem and Tummalacheruvu villages in Aswapuram mandal were disconnected as Isukavagu was overflowing due rains.

With overflowing streams and tanks low lying areas in many mandals in both Kothagudem and Khammam districts were inundated. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed the district officials to be alert and monitor the rain situation to avoid any untoward incidents.

The district police officials appealed to the public to be cautious and not to attempt to cross overflowing streams and to contact the local police in case of any trouble. An unidentified man was trapped between two overflowing streams at Sompalli in Burgampad mandals and the locals alerted the police.

In Khammam district a highest rainfall of 14 cm in the day was recorded in Kusumanchi mandal. Eight mandals in the district received rainfall of above 10cm while nine mandals received above 5cm rainfall.

In Kothagudem, two places Sitarampatnam and Yanambailu in Paloncha mandal received above 10cm rainfall. Yellandu received 11 cm rainfall while six mandals received above 5cm rainfall in the past 24-hours, officials said.