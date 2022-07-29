Lifetime, DRD, Thunder Road and Hashtag shine in morning trials

Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: Lifetime, DRD, Thunder Road and Hashtag pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Miss Marvellous (Kiran Naidu) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy. Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar) 48.5, moved freely. Spectacular Cruise (Deepak Singh) 48, handy. Quality Warrior (Kiran Naidu) 45, handy.

800m:

Bijili (Md Ismail) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Ella Eldingar (Aneel) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Wot’s Up Jay (RB) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Shivalik Sight (RB) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Canterbury (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Explosive (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Indian Temple (RB) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Ayr (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/47, maintains form. Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Bangor On Dee (RB) 1-3, 600/47, maintains form. Coming Home (DS Deora) & I Am Superman (Gaddam) 1-4, 600/48, pair moved easy. Bifrost (DS Deora) & This Is Me (P Vikram) 1-3, 600/48, pair moved freely. Thunder Road (Gaurav Singh) & Hashtag (B Nikhil) 58, 600/44, pair worked well. Sweet Talk (Kiran Naidu) & Track Blazer (RB) 1-1, 600/46, pair moved well. Divine Destiny (Apprentice) & Icecapade (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/45, former finished 1L in front.

1000m:

Fly To The Stars (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/45, 600/43, good. DRD (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Sopranos (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Staridar (Santhosh Raj) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, not extended. Lifetime (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pleased.

Painted Apache (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, handy. Ashwa Bravo (Gaddam) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved on tight reins. New Hustle (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Sound Echo (Kiran Naidu) & Space Time (K Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Strauss (P Sai Kumar) & Fast Track (Santhosh Raj) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together. Dessee (Gaddam) & Its On (DS Deora) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, pair moved easy.