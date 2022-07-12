| Lifetime And Yaletown Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Lifetime and Yaletown moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course here on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Salisbury (Kuldeep Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Golden Inzio (RB) 1-2.5, 600/47.5, moved freely. Mysterious Angel (Abhishek Habbu) 1-0, 600/45, shaped well. Cosmico (P Ajeeh K) & Euphoria (RB) 1-2, 600/48, pair moved freely. Black Onyx (RB) & Big Boy (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Yaletown (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Path of Peace (Abhishek Habbu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, good. Lifetime (Abhishek Habbu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well. Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46, strode out well. Siyavash (Kuldeep Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, unextended. First In Line (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45, not extended.