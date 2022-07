Light rainfall recorded in old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:31 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Karimnagar: Light rainfall was recorded in the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The highest of 24.8 mm drilling was recorded in Jaina of Dharmapuri mandal in Jagtial district followed by Gangipalli, Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district 19.5 and Peddalingapur, Ellandakunta of Rajanna-Sircilla 14.0 mm.

Rainfall recorded in Gattududdenapalli (11.3) Khasimpet (9.5), Chigurumamidi (7.5), Jammikunta (6.3), Veenavanka (5.5), Renikunta (4.8), Venkepalli (4.3), Gundi, Gangadhara and others places of Karimnagar district.

Dharmapuri (9.3), Velgatoor (4.8), Sarangapur(4.3), Gullakota (3.8), Endapalli (4.3) Kolvai, Pegadapalli, Jagtial, Polasa, Maddutla, Allipur, Govindaram, Thirumalapur and other areas of Jagtial district were also received rain.

While 10.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Avnur of Mustabad mandal, 10.0 mm was registered in Nerella of Thangallapalli mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district. Yellareddypet (6.0), Ellandakunta (5.8), Gajasingaram (5.8) Peddur (5.0), Manala and other places also received rain.

In Peddapalli, Eesala Thakkallapalli received 5.5 mm rainfall, Akenapalli (5.3), Kamanpur, Maredupalli (4.8), Malyalapalli (4.5), Nerella, Dharmaram, Ramagundam, Palthem, Julapalli, Rangampalli, Mallial and other areas were also received drizzling.

Drizzling is being continued in many places of the erstwhile Karimnagar district.