Lightning Bolt races to victory

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: P Ajeeth Kumar rode the LVR Deshmukh-trained Lightning Bolt to victory in the Zoom Zoom Plate 1600 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Sunday.

RESULTS:

1. Unmatched (1), Moonlight Ruby (2), Akido (3), Jarvis (4).

W-Rs.-18, SHP-Rs. 136, THP- Rs. 39, P-Rs. 7, 44, 5, F-Rs. 713, Q-Rs. 759, Tanala-Rs. 1,825.

2. Starwalker (1), Fantastic Show (2), Farmville (3), Acadian Angel (4).

W-Rs.-31, SHP-Rs. 41, THP- Rs. 14, P-Rs. 10, 11, 8, F-Rs. 197, Q-Rs. 137, Tanala-Rs. 492.

3. Super Angel (1), Mr Shanghai (2), Linewiler (3), Stormy (4).

W-Rs. 9, SHP-Rs. 21, THP- Rs. 26, P-Rs. 10, 7, 7, F-Rs. 90, Q-Rs. 45, T-Rs. 462.

4. Crackershow (1), Misty River (2), Air Salute (3), Millennia (4).

W-Rs.- 24, SHP-Rs. 16 THP- Rs. 20, P-Rs. 5, 8, 9, F-Rs. 351, Q-Rs. 192, T-Rs. 1,916.

5. Havelock Cruise (1), Spicy Star (2), Tetra Rama (3), Blazer (4).

W-Rs.-26, SHP-Rs. 21, THP- Rs. 61, P-Rs. 7, 12, 14, F-Rs. 217, Q-Rs. 174, T-Rs. 985.

7. Lightning Bolt (1), Ashwa Yashobali (2), Artistryy 3, Reno Star (4).

W-Rs.-8, SHP-Rs. 44, THP- Rs. 16, P-Rs. 6, 12, 10, F-Rs. 126, Q-Rs. 109. T- Rs. 734.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 537/-(Winning tickets 210).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 230/- (Winning tickets 210).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. C/o-10,940.

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs.554/- (winnings tickets 12)

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 557/-(Winning tickets 17).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 45 /-(Winning tickets 263).

