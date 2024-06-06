Telangana: Lightning strike claims two Lives in Medak district

Two farmers were killed in lightning strikes in Medak district on Wednesday night

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 6 June 2024, 09:07 AM

Medak: Lighting killed two persons at Shamnapur village in Havelighanpur mandal of Medak district on Wednesday night.

Since the two persons who went into the forest to collect some firewood did not return home by night, the villagers launched a search for them but could not trace them.

However, the villagers, who resumed the search on Thursday morning, found their bodies on a hillock. They were Shettiboyina Siddaiah (50) and Chakali Nandu (22). The bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital Medak for postmortem. A case has been registered.

Almost all districts in Telangana are receiving rains and on Wednesday, several distrits experienced lightnings and thundershowers.