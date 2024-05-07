Lightning bolt delays EAPCET by 55 minutes

Following winds and rain, the centre had faced power blackout, which prompted officials to switch over to the generator.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 08:14 PM

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and gusty winds that lashed different parts of the State on Tuesday disrupted the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 at some of the centres.

In Karimnagar district, a lightning bolt struck a generator powering an examination centre, causing a 55 minute delay in second session of the computer-based test held for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream.

However, it was struck by a lightning bolt forcing the authorities to turn on the UPS power to the computers.

“The exam was delayed by 55 minutes due to power interruption and computers had to reboot. However, there was no loss of time for students due to this incident as they were given the stipulated 180 minutes,” officials said.

The rains also disrupted power supply at centres in Warangal and Nalgonda districts. These centres too switched over to UPS to continue the test, which was interrupted by 15 minutes.

A total of 33,500 students were allotted to different centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and 90.41 per cent took the test in the first session.

Likewise, 91.64 per cent out of 33,505 students, who were allotted to centres, took the examination in the second session.