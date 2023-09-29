Lightning claims two lives in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Adilabad/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In two separate incidents, two persons were killed when lightning strikes in two districts on Friday.

In the first instance, Shaik Yasin (38), a farmer died on the spot, while his wife sustained minor injuries and their two bullocks were killed when the lightning struck them.

They were working in their farm at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, Kedem Padma Bai (30) had severe injuries and her husband received minor injuries after being struck by lightning at Kedegam Manneguda in Wankidi mandal, resulting in instantaneous death for her.

She along with her husband Tulli was spraying fertilizer in their cotton crop. They were standing under a tamarind tree when it rained.