Telangana govt not cooperating in setting up Airports in State: Kishan Reddy

I have written letters to the Chief Minister to cooperate with the Centre in establishing airports in the State, but so far there is no response from him, Kishan Reddy alleged

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy accused Telangana government of not cooperating with the Centre in establishing airports in the State to enhance air connectivity.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Kishan Reddy claimed that though the centre was ready to develop airports in the State, the BRS government was not providing the required resources and land for the up-gradation. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia too had written letters to the State government urging it to allocate land for Mamnoor airport in Warangal.

“I have written letters to the Chief Minister to cooperate with the Centre in establishing airports in the State, but so far there is no response from him. Because of the adamant attitude of the State government not a single new airport has been established in the State in last nine years,” he alleged.

The union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be dedicating Rs. 13,546 crore worth of project to the nation on October 1 and Rs. 8021 crore worth of project during his visit to Nizamabad on October 3. The Prime Minister would also be dedicating 800 MW NTPC Super Thermal Power Station, Ramagundam.

