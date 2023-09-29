NTPC Telangana’s first unit started commercial production

NTPC authorities are making arrangements for the dedication of the unit. The first unit of (2 x 800 MWs) of the TSTPP was synchronized to the grid on March 24.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Peddapalli: The first ultra-supercritical unit (800 MW) of the 2×800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC-Ramagundam has started commercial production. The commercial operation declaration (COD) of the unit was announced from Wednesday midnight by NTPC authorities. During his visit to the state, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the unit to the nation through virtual mode from Nizamabad on October 3.

Though the unit was prepared for full production, it failed to achieve the target due to technical problems. On July 18, the unit was resumed again and achieved the target by gradually increasing the production.

It reached its full capacity by producing 801.6 MW on July 23 night. The 72 hours testing was successfully completed in the first week of this month.

Established as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the 5×800 MW (4,000 MW) supercritical thermal power plant is mandated to supply 85% of the energy generated there to Telangana.

The Telangana Government has made a formal request to the NTPC and Ministry of Power to allocate 100% of the power generated there to meet the increasing demand for energy in the State, but a decision is yet to be taken on it.

This plant has several environment-friendly fuel-efficient features with improved cycle efficiency of 42 per cent, a unified control system and control room, gas insulated sub-station, installation of roof-top solar panels on all plant buildings, highly concentration slurry disposal system for water conservation and flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) for SOX reduction.