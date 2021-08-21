Limousine Cabs launches services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Limousine Cabs has become the first such company in Telangana to introduce luxury cab services along with general services.

Actor Catherine Teresa flagged off the first luxury cab at an event at HICC-Novotel on Saturday. Limousine Cab Limited features unique AI-based application which lets the user book cabs at ease. The app features a unique QR Code scanner which allows the user to just scan any cab with the imprinted QR Code and book it, a press release said.

The company provides a variety of rental services for business, local car rental, outstation, leasing, sharing or self-driving options. The Hyderabad-based company is set to introduce 5,000+ entry range, mid-range vehicles, She Cabs and over 100 luxury vehicles by 2022.

Asad Ahmed Khan, chairman, MTC Group, and CEO, Limousine Cabs Limited, said, “We are delighted to introduce our cab services in Telangana and will provide a completely hassle-free option to the commuters.”

